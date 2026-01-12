Budget Session of Parliament from Jan. 28
January 12, 2026

Union Budget 2026-27 to be presented on Feb. 1

Mysore/Mysuru: The Union Budget for the year 2026-27 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1 (Sunday) and the Economic Survey Report is scheduled to be tabled on Jan. 29. This will be first instance when the Union Budget would be presented on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Budget Session of Parliament will be held from Jan. 28 to Apr. 2.

Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget for ninth consecutive time bringing her to the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who has presented the Budget for 10 times. Nirmala Sitharaman has presented seven full Union Budgets during July 2019, February 2020, February 2021, February 2022, February 2023, July 2024, February 2025 and one Interim Budget                                           February 2024.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiran Rijiju, in a post on ‘X’, said: “On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people- centric governance.”

