‘BJP Government has no will power to implement caste census report’

October 21, 2019

Siddharamaiah seeks Suttur Seer’s blessings

Mysuru:  Alleging that the BJP Government has no will power to implement the caste census report,     Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has maintained that the non-implementation of the report  will render injustice to SC/ST Communities, Backward Classes and other marginalised communities.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Siddharamaiah said that former Backward Classes Commission Chairman Kantharaju presented a report to the Government based on the census carried out by the Commission a couple of years ago. But the ruling BJP seems to be disinterested in implementing the report for reasons best known to the current Government.

Pointing out that the Commission had made several significant recommendations that were going to benefit the Backward Classes, Scheduled Communities and other marginalised castes, he urged the Government to implement the report in the better interests of   Backward Communities.

‘Will become CM again if opportunity comes’

Replying to a question on whether he will become the CM again, he said that he will occupy the CM’s chair once again if the people bless him. 

Pointing out that there was nothing wrong in that, Siddharamaiah, in a lighter vein, remarked that he will sit at home if he failed to get the blessings of the electorate. Accusing the Centre of announcing only a little relief to flood victims of the State, he alleged that the State Government had failed miserably in handling the flood situation.

Will stay in Kaveri Bungalow: Siddharamaiah paid visit to Suttur Mutt on Sunday and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra  Swamiji. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Opposition Leader, replying to a query on the Government asking him to vacate his Official Kaveri bungalow at Bengaluru, he said that he stayed at the bungalow when he was the CM and will continue to do so as the Opposition Leader now.

READ ALSO  BJP lodges complaint against Mandya District Election Officer

Stating that he would write a letter to the Government in this regard, the Opposition Leader asserted that he was not aware of CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s demand for the same bungalow.On the removal of name board at Kaveri bungalow, he said that such an action was unwarranted as he would vacate the Bungalow if ordered by the Government.

