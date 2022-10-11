BJP launches Janasankalpa Yatra from Raichur

October 11, 2022

To cover 52 Assembly segments in 26 days

Yatra to have seven massive rallies with the first SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on Oct. 16

Raichur: In a bid to counter the Congress party’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi that is currently passing through Karnataka, the State BJP launched its ‘Janasankalpa Yatra’ near Raichur in Kalyana Karnataka region this noon.

A high powered BJP team headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will lead the Yatra in 52 Assembly segments in several districts.

The Yatra commenced at Gillesugur coming under Raichur Rural Assembly Constituency with thousands of people taking part and it assumes special significance at a time when the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to pass through the Kalyana Karnataka region districts in a few days.

BJP’s ‘Janasankalpa Yatra’ will pass through Raichur, Koppal, Vijayapura, Vijayanagar, Bidar, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bagalkot, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts covering a total of 52 Assembly segments in a span of 26 days. The Yatra will conclude on Dec. 25.

A total of seven massive rallies will be part of the Yatra, with the first one being SC Morcha rally at Mysuru on Oct.16, the second one being OBC Morcha rally at Kalaburagi on Oct. 30, the third one being Raitha Morcha rally at Hubballi on Nov. 13, the fourth one being Yuva Morcha rally at Shivamogga on Nov. 27, the fifth one being ST Morcha rally at Ballari on Dec. 11, the sixth one being Mahila Morcha rally at Bengaluru on Dec. 25 and the seventh one being Minorities Morcha rally at Vijayapura on Jan. 8, 2023, according to BJP sources.

Top BJP leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will each take part in one of the rallies.

Tomorrow (Oct.12), the Yatra will feature massive rallies at Hospet and Kushtagi; on Oct.13 at Huvina Hadagali and Siruguppa; on Oct.18 at Aurad and Humnabad in Bidar district; on Oct.19 at Surapur and Kalaburagi rural and on Oct.23 at Chittapur and Aland, followed by an OBC (Other Backward Classes) rally at Kalaburagi on Oct.30.

The Yatra, apart from focusing on organisation of the party, has an agenda of educating the people on the Union and State Governments schemes and programmes, highlighting the failures and maladministration of the previous Congress Governments, re-organisation of cadre in Assembly Constituencies where the party seems to be weak, a fitting reply to the Congress party’s corruption charges against the BJP Government and listing the corruption that took place during Congress rule.