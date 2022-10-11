Expo on PM Modi’s Vision 2047 in city from Oct. 12 to 18

October 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A photo expo, workshop and seminar series have been organised in Mysuru from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18 listing the achievements of Narendra Modi Government in the last eight years, the vision 2047 of PM Modi and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event to be held at Government Maharaja’s PU College Grounds on JLB Road will be a mega show to bring the various schemes launched by the Centre to the doorsteps of the people. It will be jointly organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Department of Information and Public Relations, Mysuru District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Mysuru City Corporation.

Addressing a press conference at Vartha Bhavan this morning, Deputy Director of Central Bureau of Communication Dr. T.C. Poornima said that along with chief organisers, many associations, academic institutions will cooperate in the conduct of the exhibition.

The aim is to create awareness on the Central Government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Health Cards, LPG distribution, clean drinking water to villages, electrification, overall development of tribals and marginalised communities, National Education Policy-2020, upliftment of physically challenged, etc., she said. The PM’s vision — where India is leading democratically, socially, economically and militarily — will guide the country on attaining prosperity; making best facilities available both in villages and cities; eliminating unnecessary interference by the Government in the lives of citizens; and building modern infrastructure.

Key areas identified are agriculture, commerce, infrastructure, industry, urban landscape, security and defence, technology and governance. The exhibition will have information on all the sectors and will provide handy tips to the visitors on the goals to be achieved to realise the PM’s vision 2047, she added.

Deputy Director of Central Bureau of Communication Dr. T.C. Poornima addressing a press conference in city this morning as (from left) Publicity Officer Tukaram, Information and Publicity Department Assistant Director T.K. Harish, Assistant Information Officer Ramesh and Publicity Officer Ramakrishna look on.

Dr. Poornima said that Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the programme and photo exhibition on Oct. 12 at 10.30 am in the presence of MLA L. Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa and other dignitaries. Senior officers from Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi and Chennai will be a part of the event.

A series of workshops, talks and programmes have been organised where resource persons will speak on various topics on new India and how the country’s stature has grown in the last eight years. Apart from disseminating information on Central schemes, the exhibition will have stalls where Ayushman cards are given on-the-spot and there will be stalls to check the hearing sensitivity of individuals so that they can get treated immediately. Kiosks will be set up for free COVID vaccines where anyone can walk-in to get vaccinated, there will be blood donation counters, stalls where artificial limbs and hands are fixed, information kiosks about millets, seeds and nutrition. In addition, there will be a host of competitions, street plays, musical evenings and cultural shows.

Department of Information and Public Relations Assistant Director T.K. Harish, Assistant Information Officer Ramesh, Publicity Officers Tukaram and Ramakrishna were present.