City illumination to end tomorrow at 10.30 pm

October 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following public demand to extend Dasara city illumination for a few more days, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has decided to extend the lightings for two more days — Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.

In a press release, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy and Chairman of Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee T. Ramesh said the illumination will be extended only in the heart of the city and prominent junctions and roads from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. The extension was decided following a meeting with District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar.

Stakeholders from the hotel, hospitality and tourism industry have been demanding the Government to extend the illumination till Oct. 16. Expressing inability to extend the illumination, Jayavibhavaswamy cited additional burden on CESC that is already strained for resources.

The CESC MD has thanked the initiative taken up by top officials to lower rung staff in ensuring an error-free illumination. From Chief Engineer to Director (technical) Manjappa, Executive Engineers, Superintendent Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, Junior Engineers and linemen, all have worked hard to keep the city illuminated, he added.

The unique designs adopted for illumination this year was appreciated by the Chief Minister and other dignitaries and also by lakhs of tourists who poured onto the streets after 6.30 pm just to see the lightings and designs, he added.