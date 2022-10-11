Hasanamba Jathra Mahotsava from Oct. 13 to Oct. 27

October 11, 2022

Hassan: After two years of scaled down festival owing to the pandemic, the Hassan district administration is gearing up for a grand Hasanamba Jathra Mahotsava this year, from Oct. 13 to Oct.27.

The doors of the sanctum sanctorum will be opened as per custom at 12 noon on Oct. 13.

The temple will be cleaned and given a fresh coat of paint, before the public are allowed to have darshan of Goddess Hasanamba. Special pujas and homas will be held the whole night and there will be no darshan on Oct. 13.

The temple will open its doors to the devotees at 6 am on Oct. 14. It will remain open up to 4 pm, as there will be several rituals thereafter.

The devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from 6 am to 10 pm, from Oct. 15 to 24.

Solar eclipse: As there is a solar eclipse on Oct. 25, there will be no entry to the temple.

However, there will be a break from 1 pm to 3.30 pm every day for other rituals and the public will not be allowed to have darshan of the deity.

However, it will resume on Oct. 26 and the temple will remain open from 6 am to 4 pm. After other rituals, the public will be allowed to have darshan from 11 pm to 7 am on Oct. 27.

There will be no darshan thereafter, according to temple authorities.

The temple will be closed for the year, at 12 noon on Oct. 27, as per custom, according to Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish.