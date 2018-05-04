BJP leader ridicules Siddharamaiah’s claims on becoming CM again
Elections 2018, Narasimharaja, News

BJP leader ridicules Siddharamaiah’s claims on becoming CM again

Mysuru: Questioning why dalits should vote for CM Siddharamaiah, when in fact he has cheated them by depriving a Dalit leader of becoming the Chief Minister, former IAS officer and BJP leader K. Shivaram has said that the time has come to uproot the Congress in the State.

Speaking to press persons during the course of his campaign for N.R. Constituency BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy at Gandhinagar yesterday, Shivaram alleged that the Congress has considered Dalits merely as a vote bank.

Accusing the Congress of giving little power to Dalit leaders, he ridiculed Siddharamaiah for declaring himself as the Chief Minister for the next five years also.

Wondering why the  Congress High Command was overlooking the claims of senior Dalit Congress leaders such as Mallikarjuna Kharge, Dr.G. Parameshwara and K.H. Muniyappa, Shivaram alleged that the Congress had cheated the Dalit leaders by not making one of them as Chief Minister.

Explaining why he had joined the BJP, he said that former Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad was one of the tallest Dalit leaders of the State.

Referring to Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s remark on Constitution, the former IAS officer said that Hegde should have used the word ‘amending the constitution’ instead of saying ‘changing the constitution’.

He further said that the Congress was making a big issue of this out of a non issue and added that the victory of the party candidate was certain.

Earlier, Shivaram took part in brisk door-to-door campaign along with NR BJP candidate Sandesh Swamy in Gandhinagar and surrounding areas. Srinivasan Guruji and other local party leaders accompanied them.

May 4, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Abdulla distributes pamphlets
Vidyashankar Layout residents threaten not to VOTE
Minister Sait urges officials to expedite N.R. Constituency works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching