BJP leader VIjayendra calls for strong foundation to develop communities

December 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community has strived for bringing about equality in the society under the leadership of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra said it is high time the community thinks about the way forward in this critical juncture.

He was speaking at the ‘Yuva Sankalpa’ programme organised by the city’s Basava Balagagala Okkuta as part of its silver jubilee celebrations in Suttur Mutt premises at the foot of Chamundi Hill here yesterday.

Stressing on the need for laying a strong foundation for community development, Vijayendra observed that it is not the responsibility of Mutts and Seers alone to lead the society on the right path. “Veerashaiva-Lingayat community cannot keep quiet by resting the responsibility with seers and Mutts alone. The youth of current generation should follow the path shown by Haraguru Charamurthy Seers. Also, we should develop a mindset that we are for the society”, he said.

Stating that his father B.S. Yediyurappa, a former Chief Minister of the State, had strived for the cause of farmers, the poor and the downtrodden for decades, Vijayendra said that Yediyurappa who had taken oath as the CM in the name of farmer community, announced a separate Agricultural Budget, which was the first of its kind in the country.

Continuing, Vijayendra said that a society without Mutts cannot be imagined at all. Highlighting the contributions made by Suttur Mutt, Tumakuru’s Siddaganga Mutt etc., for the welfare of the society, he said that almost all dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi will choose to visit Suttur Mutt when they visit Mysuru. PM Modi is one of the ardent devotees of the Mutt, he added.

Pointing out that his father B.S. Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister, had sanctioned a site for the community in Mysuru for the construction of a model Anubhava Mantapa Bhavan, the BJP leader said that, however, it is disappointing to note that no developments on the structure had taken place since then. Observing that this programme should become a platform for community organisation, he called for unity among community leaders.

Recalling his association with Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru district, Vijayendra said it is the people and party workers of Varuna Constituency who were responsible for his coming to light in politics. Stating that he is indebted to the Constituency, he recalled that though he had planned and prepared to contest from Varuna in the 2018 Assembly polls, he could not do so for some reasons.

Earlier, Suma Rajkumar, who compeered the programme, in a slip of the tongue, introduced B.Y. Vijayendra as the State BJP President. This however, attracted a huge applause from the audience. Later, Suma corrected herself as she invited Vijayendra to speak.

Gadag’s Sri Shivananda Mutt Seer Sri Kaivalyananda Swamiji, Kundur Mutt Seer Dr. Sharatchandra Swamiji, Vibhutipura Mutt Seer Dr. Mahantalinga Shivacharya Swamiji and Kanakapura Degula Mutt Junior Pontiff Channabasava Swamiji graced the occasion.

Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjankumar, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha Youth Wing National President Mahantesh Patil, State President Manohar B. Abbigere and others were present.

‘Will contest from Varuna if party asks me’

Vijayendra said that he is ready to contest against Opposition Leader and senior Congress leader Siddharamaiah in Varuna Constituency in the forthcoming Assembly polls, if the party asks him.

Speaking to presspersons after garlanding the statue of Basaveshwara at Gun House Circle here yesterday, Vijayendra said that he was ready to take on the former CM Siddharamaiah if he chooses to contest from Varuna in the Assembly polls. Maintaining that is ready to carry out task that the party assigns him, he said that however, it is up to the party to decide on his contest from Varuna.

Pointing out that he is working on organising the party in all Assembly segments, including Varuna, he said that he is also concentrating on strengthening the party in Old Mysuru region with an objective of bagging most number of seats from this region as well.

Asserting that the name of PM Modi is not just creating a wave, but a Tsunami across the country, Vijayendra said that the Congress has failed to understand this. Noting that the Congress leaders in the State were dreaming of returning to power, he said that the reality is that the Congress would taste defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls. He further said that the Gujarat Assembly results will definitely have a bearing on Karnataka politics and the BJP will leave no stone unturned to reap rich harvest from Gujarat poll success.