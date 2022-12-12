Rare ‘Jungle Cat’ spotted on city outskirts

December 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A rare ‘Jungle Cat’ has been spotted in broad daylight by city wildlife photographer Sagar Suresh in city outskirts about three days ago.

Speaking to SOM, Sagar said that he along with Snake Pradeep had gone for bird watching in the outskirts of city, when they saw this rare cat sitting at a distance. “After observing it for some time, we came to know that it was a ‘Jungle Cat’ which is rarely seen in urban places. I clicked about 5 to 6 photos on my camera and it disappeared in a flash,” he added.

These cats have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years and usually feed on rodents and rabbits. They give birth twice a year and are active during day time and also nights, he said and added that he was happy to spot this rare cat.