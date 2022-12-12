Newly-wed DRFO killed in truck-car collision

December 12, 2022

Kollegal: A newly-wed Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) was killed on the spot when a truck rammed into the car he was travelling on Ooty Road on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased is Mahananda (30), a native of Muttapura Hundi in Kollegal. He was serving as a DRFO at Kollegal Buffer Zone. Mahananda was married to Lavanya of Tagarapura on Nov. 10.

He, along with his wife Lavanya, sister Rajeshwari and father-in-law Vasanthkumar were proceeding in their car, when the truck, coming from the opposite direction rammed into the car killing Mahananda and seriously injuring his wife, sister and father-in-law.

Those injured are undergoing treatment in an ICU at a hospital in Coimbatore.

Last rites were held yesterday evening at his native place.