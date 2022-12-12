Newly-wed DRFO killed in truck-car collision
News

Newly-wed DRFO killed in truck-car collision

December 12, 2022

Kollegal: A newly-wed Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) was killed on the spot when a truck rammed into the car he was travelling on Ooty Road on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased is Mahananda (30), a native of Muttapura Hundi in Kollegal. He was serving as a DRFO at Kollegal Buffer Zone. Mahananda was married to Lavanya of Tagarapura  on Nov. 10.

He, along with his wife Lavanya, sister Rajeshwari and father-in-law Vasanthkumar were proceeding in their car, when the truck, coming from the opposite direction rammed into the car killing Mahananda and seriously injuring his wife, sister and father-in-law.

Those injured are undergoing treatment in an ICU at a hospital in Coimbatore.

Last rites were held yesterday evening at his native place.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching