BJP-NCP Govt. sworn-in in Maharashtra

November 23, 2019

Unprecedented political surgical strike by BJP

BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis sworn-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister; NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM at 8.05 this morning

President’s Rule revoked at 5.47 am today to facilitate oath-taking

Mumbai: In an overnight coup, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned its tables on rivals with a faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) breaking away under Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar and forming Government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis in the wee hours of this morning.

The development has brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar, who announced that the new Maharashtra Government would be led by Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the second time and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his Deputy in the early morning political surgical strike that stunned the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

“I would like to express my gratitude to NCP’s Ajit Pawar ji, he took this decision to give a stable Government to Maharashtra and come together with BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form the Government,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying.

Ajit, nephew of Sharad Pawar, said: “I took this decision as the discussions of the alliance of the three parties — Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena — was not ending. There was a need to give a stable Government in Maharashtra.”

President’s Rule was revoked at 5.47 am to facilitate the sudden oath ceremony. According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule early this morning.

Even as speculation mounted on whether this was done with the blessings of the senior Pawar, he tweeted that the nephew had acted on his own. “Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” Sharad Pawar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. “I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” PM Modi said. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Reacting to NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Ajit Pawar was in the meeting yesterday. Initially he seemed fine…he was participating in the talks till around 9 pm. But then he suddenly left saying he has a meeting with a lawyer. That is when our suspicion grew because even during the meeting, he wasn’t making eye contact and his body language was strange. His phone was switched off. Now we know which lawyer he went to. He has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.”

Sanjay Raut said, “Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar have got nothing to do with this. Sharad Pawar had no information. Ajit Pawar’s place is inside Arthur Road Jail and now he will be Deputy CM. What happens in dead of night is evil.”

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tweeted saying, “Illegal and evil manoeuvres take place in the secrecy of midnight. Such was the shame that they had to do the swearing-in hiding. These illegitimate formations will self destruct.”

BJP leader Girish Mahajan said, “We will prove our majority with support of over 170 MLAs. Ajit Pawar has given a letter to Governor about support of his MLAs and as he is legislative party leader of NCP, which means all NCP MLAs supported us.”

