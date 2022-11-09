BJP plans to hold Rath Yatras ahead of Assembly polls

November 9, 2022

Bengaluru: Even as the Opposition Congress and the JD(S) are taking out padayatras in the run up to next year’s Assembly polls, the ruling BJP, which does not want to be left behind, has planned to take out Rath Yatras all across the State ahead of the Assembly polls which are just a few months away.

The BJP is mulling on taking out separate Yatras under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and State Party In-charge Arun Singh spanning over three months from December to March next year and covering all 224 Assembly segments of the State.

Already, two Ratha Yatra vehicles are ready while four others are to roll out shortly, it is learnt.