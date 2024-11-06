BJP workers taken into preventive custody for protesting against CM

November 6, 2024

Mysuru: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in the city this morning to appear before the Lokayukta Police in connection with the alleged illegal allotment of 14 alternative sites to his wife Parvathi, the City and District BJP units staged a massive demonstration in city this morning to seek the CM’s resignation.

However, the protest was short-lived as the Police took the protesting BJP workers into preventive custody. As the BJP workers strongly resisted the police action, the partymen were bundled into KSRP vans and other vehicles and taken to CAR grounds, from where they will be let off later in the day.

Ahead of CM’s arrival in the city, the BJP workers had gathered on Jayalakshmivilas road that connects Ramaswamy Circle, to stage the demonstration seeking the resignation of the CM. But the Police who were present at the spot, took them into preventive custody soon as they raised slogans against the CM in protest, by bundling the BJP workers into KSRP vans.

Even as they were forced into the vans, the BJP workers shouted slogans against Siddaramaiah and the Congress Government, seeking the resignation of the CM even before his questioning by the Lokayukta Police, as his resignation was vital for a fair probe into the MUDA scam.

Lashing out at the Police action, the BJP workers accused the Police of behaving like Congress agents.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, RuralPresident L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Mayor Shivakumar, party leaders B.M. Raghu, Giridhar and others were present.

DSS stages counter protest

Even as the BJP staged a protest seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the mega MUDA scam, the Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) took out a semi-nude rally in the city this morning in support of Siddaramaiah, as a counter to the BJP’s protest in the city.

Strongly backing CM Siddaramaiah and condemning the ‘misuse’ of central agencies such as CBI, ED and I-T by the Union Government in weakening the Siddaramaiah led Congress Government, the DSS took out the rally, as part of its state-wide agitation.

The rally, which commenced from near Chamundi Vihar stadium in Nazarbad, culminated in front of the DC office on Bannur road in Siddarthanagar. They submitted a memorandum against Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine’s efforts to destabilise the Siddaramaiah led Congress Government.

DSS leaders Mallesh Chinchanahalli, Itna Rajanna, Krishna Kolagatta, Hanumantharaju, Suresh, Ranganath, Srinivas, Mahadev and Raju were present.