BJP’s Somanna loses both in Varuna and Chamarajanagar

May 13, 2023

Siddharamaiah wins Varuna, his home turf

Mysuru/Chamarajanagar: In a huge setback to the BJP, which had rested hopes on Housing Minister V. Somanna, the Congress triumphed in both Varuna Assembly segment of Mysuru district and Chamarajanagar, from where the Minister had contested on a BJP ticket.

Somanna lost by a margin of about 40,941 votes in Varuna as Siddharamaiah got about 98,035 votes against Somanna’s 57,094 votes.

In Chamarajanagar, Somanna lost by about 7,533 votes as C. Puttarangashetty got about 83,858 votes against Somanna’s 76,325 votes.

With this loss, BJP’s dream of winning the two Constituencies lies shattered. BJP had fielded Somanna, sitting MLA of Govindarajanagar in Bengaluru, hoping to defeat Congress bigwig and former CM Siddharamaiah in Varuna, while also asking him to contest from Chamarajanagar, to take on the undefeated Puttarangashetty of Congress.