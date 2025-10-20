Blood Donation Camp held at Sree Cauvery First Grade College

October 20, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 20 (BLU&TRR)- National Voluntary Blood Donation Day is celebrated across the country every year on Oct. 1 since 1975.

The Day aims to honour the selfless contributions of blood donors and encourage voluntary, non-remunerative blood donation which is crucial for safe an sufficient blood supply in the country.

To commemorate the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, a voluntary blood donation camp was organised jointly by the District Health & Family Welfare Department, District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, Mysuru Yuva Red Cross, National Service Scheme, Sree Cauvery First Grade College, Mysuru and Lions Blood Centre Jeevadhara, Mysuru at Sree Cauvery First Grade College premises in Kuvempunagar recently.

Besides College students, donor Shivakumar, who has so far voluntarily donated blood more than 60 times, also participated in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Ln. S.E. Girish, Managing Trustee, Lions Blood Centre Jeevadhara, said that the entire country is facing shortage of blood as only about 18% to 20% of the total requirement is available. However, in Mysuru city there is no shortage of blood, he said.

“Donating blood will not have any adverse effect on the health of the donor. By donating blood, precious lives can be saved in case of medical emergencies and blood can also be used to cure certain diseases. Also, there is no alternative to blood. Hence, every one must voluntarily donate blood,” added Girish.

DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, Sree Cauvery First Grade College Administrator Dr. C.E. Subramanya, Principal Dr. K.M. Padmavathi, Sree Cauvery Education Council Chairman M.A. Naveen Chandra and Lions Blood Centre Jeevadhara Executive Trustee Ln. C.G. Muthanna were present.