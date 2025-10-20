CESC urges public to follow electrical safety guidelines
October 20, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 20 (BCT)- Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited has urged the public to follow electrical safety precautions during Deepavali.

In a statement here, CESC pointed out that many people decorate their homes and shops with electric lights during Deepavali, which is known as the festival of lights.

In this context, CESC has advised the public to keep serial lights and electrical wires away from water sources, avoid overloading plug points to prevent short circuits and ensure that oil lamps and diyas are placed safely away from cables, wires and plug sockets.

Special caution is advised while bursting firecrackers near electric poles or transformers — such locations should be strictly avoided.

Children should be kept away from electrical equipment and firecrackers or lamps should only be handled under adult supervision.

In case of any electrical issues or accidents, citizens are requested to contact the customer helpline at 1912.

CESC Managing Director (MD) K.M. Munigopal Raju has emphasised, in a press release, that these safety measures must be followed without fail to ensure a safe and joyful Deepavali.

