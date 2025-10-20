PM Modi celebrates Diwali aboard INS Vikrant in Goa

October 20, 2025

New Delhi, Oct. 20 (Agencies)- Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian Armed Forces, spending the festival of lights this year with Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar (Karnataka) this morning.

Addressing hundreds of sailors, PM Modi said he was “fortunate to celebrate the holy festival” with the brave protectors of the nation. “Today is an amazing day — a memorable sight. On one side, I have the vast ocean, and on the other, the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India,” he said.

“On one side, there are infinite horizons and skies, and on the other stands the mighty INS Vikrant, embodying infinite power. The glow of the sun’s rays on the ocean resembles the Diwali lamps lit by our soldiers,” he added.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, Modi said, “Just a few months ago, Vikrant made Pakistan sleepless. The fear instilled by our Navy, the skill of the Air Force, and the bravery of the Army — along with their exceptional coordination — brought Pakistan to its knees within days.”

Describing the experience aboard INS Vikrant, Modi said, “The night I spent on Vikrant is hard to describe in words. I witnessed your energy, patriotism, and enthusiasm. When I saw you sing patriotic songs and narrate the story of Operation Sindoor, I could feel the emotion that every soldier experiences on the battlefield.”

He added that India’s indigenous missiles, including BrahMos and Akash, proved their capabilities during Operation Sindoor, earning interest from several nations keen to procure them.

While aboard INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister had a packed schedule of engagements, officials said. He visited the flight deck, surrounded by MiG-29K fighter aircraft, and witnessed an air power demonstration that included takeoffs and landings of the fighters on the short runway — both in daylight and after nightfall.

Modi participated in a yoga session on the deck of INS Vikrant, followed by a ceremonial steam-past and fly-past. He also exchanged greetings with Navy personnel and distributed sweets.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi has made it a tradition to spend Diwali with members of the armed forces — from Siachen and Sumdo to Rajouri, Kargil, and Sir Creek — as a gesture of solidarity with those serving on the country’s frontlines.