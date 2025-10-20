Festival shopping frenzy

October 20, 2025

Mysuru, Oct.20 (PM,BLU &DM)- With the three-day Deepavali beginning today, festive shopping has reached fever pitch across Mysuru city, with people thronging markets to buy essentials, décor items and crackers.

The Devaraja Market has been witnessing heavy footfall since Saturday. Sunday, being a general holiday, saw an even bigger crowd of enthusiastic shoppers.

A similar scene unfolded at Vanivilas Market near Agrahara Circle and Mandi Market, where people swarmed the stalls to purchase puja articles.

Vendors selling Sevanthige (chrysanthemum), other flowers — both loose and in garlands — and banana stalks, which are in high demand during Deepavali, lined Sayyaji Rao Road, Dhanvantri Road and nearby lanes.

A maar (traditional unit of length) of Sevanthige was priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 200, up from just Rs. 20 last week. A bundle (two pieces) of banana stalks was sold for Rs. 40 – Rs. 50, slightly higher than last week’s price of below Rs. 40.

Earthen lamps at Devaraja Market were priced between Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 for two pieces, depending on design and size. Rakesh, a puja article vendor, said that lamps were available in various sizes and patterns, with prices varying accordingly.

This morning, some shoppers flocked to Hebbal Industrial Area, eager to purchase their festive fire-crackers while others visited stalls at J.K. Grounds, JLB Road and other areas around the city.