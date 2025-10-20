Deepavali holidays: Tourists flock Mysore Palace, Zoo

October 20, 2025

Mysuru, Oct.20 (PM&DM)- Taking advantage of the extended weekend and the three-day Deepavali festival that follows, tourists from across the State and country are flocking to Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka. This surge comes close on the heels of the Dasara festivities, which had already drawn lakhs of visitors to the city.

With the steady rise in tourist arrivals, major attractions such as the Mysore Palace, Zoo, Dasara Exhibition, Chamundi Hill and Karanji Lake are witnessing a massive influx of visitors. The rush is expected to continue till Wednesday, the final day of the Deepavali celebrations.

The heavy tourist footfall has led to traffic snarls and congestion at key junctions, circles and roads, especially in the city centre. Adding to the crowd, several schools and colleges have organised educational trips to Mysuru and its surroundings.

The surge in tourist vehicles has created parking problems at popular destinations.

According to Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, the Palace recorded 10,406 visitors on Saturday and 15,903 on Sunday — a sharp increase of nearly 5,500 visitors in just one day, reflecting the rising number of tourists pouring into the city.

Similarly, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha told Star of Mysore that 13,256 tourists visited the Zoo on Saturday, while 20,738 thronged it on Sunday — an increase of over 7,000 in a single day. She added that this trend is likely to continue till Wednesday due to holidays.

Other tourist destinations in and around Mysuru are witnessing similar crowds, as visitors continue to throng the city to make the most of their holiday break.