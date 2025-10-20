Woman attacked with chilli powder, chain snatched
News

Woman attacked with chilli powder, chain snatched

October 20, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 20 (SBD&BCT)- A shocking incident of chain-snatching occurred in city yesterday, when a woman riding a scooter was attacked with chilli powder and robbed of part of her gold chain.

The incident took place on a rough stretch of road connecting Lalithadripura and Alanahalli. The victim, C. Sowmya (39), a resident of Giridarshini Layout, was returning home after dropping off her son and nephew at a private school in Lalithadripura.

As she rode along the unpaved road, an unidentified man threw chilli powder into her eyes, causing her to lose control and fall off the scooter. The assailant then attempted to snatch her gold chain.

Despite the sudden attack, Sowmya resisted and held on tightly to the chain. However, the man forcefully tugged at it, causing it to break.

Out of the 45 grams of gold in the chain, the thief managed to escape with approximately 20 grams. After recovering from the shock, Sowmya informed her family and filed a complaint at the Alanahalli Police Station.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching