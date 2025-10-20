‘Dasara Book Mela records Rs. 95.18 lakh turnover’

October 20, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 20 (GA&BS)- Kannada Book Authority (KBA) Chairman Dr. Manasa has said, this year’s Dasara Book Mela received an overwhelming response, by registering a turnover of Rs. 95.18 lakh. Dasara Book Mela was held for a period of 10 days from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 at Scouts & Guides Grounds in city.

Addressing media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in the city recently, he said, a total of 96,000 books were sold in 94 stalls opened by publishers, academies, Authorities, Varsities and Kendra Sahitya Academy. KBA alone sold books worth Rs. 82,000 at its exclusive stall.

“The bibliophiles and vendors, who took part in the Mela, were happy to return home with a resounding success. In the coming days, KBA has decided to organise such Melas on its own in Mysuru and other parts of the State, without restricting the same to Dasara,” he added.

An autobiography of International Booker Prize winner Dr. Banu Mushtaq in Kannada titled ‘Booker Banu,’ authored by B. Shivanand & published by KBA, was released during the Mela.

Saying that the concept of ‘Selfie with writers and artistes’ was popular during the Mela, Dr. Manasa said that the newly introduced ‘Pustaka Ratha’ (Books Chariot) kindled reading habit among people, by educating people about the books.

KBA Administrative Officer Kiran Singh distributed certificates to Dasara Book Mela Committee Members M. Chandrashekar, Rajashekar Kadamba, Yogeesh Uppar, Triveni, Mahesh & Dr. C.P. Parashuram, who worked for the event’s success.