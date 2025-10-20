Snake Shyam rescues over 90,000 snakes
Snake Shyam rescues over 90,000 snakes

October 20, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 20 (RK&TRR)- An 8.5-foot long python, weighing about 15-kg, was rescued by noted snake rescuer Snake Shyam from the haystack at the residence of one Prasanna in Maidanahalli, Mysuru taluk, last midnight. It was later handed over to the Forest Department.

It was 18th python in over 90,000 snakes Snake Shyam has rescued since 1977.

Snake Shyam has been catching snakes and releasing back to forest since 1980. He has been recording his catch/ rescue since 1997.

Public can contact Snake Shyam on Mob: 99805-57797.

