Bomb scare at Commercial Tax Office; Search on
News

Bomb scare at Commercial Tax Office; Search on

September 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A letter stating that a bomb has been placed at the Commercial Tax Office (CTO) on Bidaram Krishnappa Street in city sent the Cops into tizzy this morning, who rushed to the CTO building to locate the bomb.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that a letter written in an A4 sheet of paper, neatly folded and placed in front of an Auditor’s Office on Deewan’s Road with a small stone placed on top of it, was noticed by the public this morning between 11.10 and 11.30.

The person, after opening the paper sheet and going through the contents immediately informed Devaraja Police. Inspector Diwakar swung into action, informed the Bomb Detection Squad, Dog Squad and Fingerprint experts, rushed to the CTO building and asked the staff to vacate the building without panicking, the Top Cop added.

As soon as the staff moved out, the Bomb Detection Squad and the Dog Squad launched a search to trace the bomb, Dr. Chandragupta said.

As a precautionary measure, the Police have barricaded the road to prevent entry and movement of vehicles. Search was on when we went to the press.

