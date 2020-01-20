Bomb scare at Mangaluru Airport
News

Bomb scare at Mangaluru Airport

January 20, 2020

Mangaluru: Tension gripped Mangaluru International Airport this morning after a suspicious bag was found lying near the entrance of the Airport. The bag, which was lying unattended to near the entrance of the Airport, was removed from the spot by the airport security personnel.

Bomb squad undertook detailed check of the bag. A bomb with wires was found inside the bag, informed sources. P.S. Harsha, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru, said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Airport followed the security protocol to handle the unclaimed bag.

Following this, CISF informed the Mangaluru Police. Harsha said bomb disposal and detection squad of the Police came to the spot to handle the bag. The bag has been kept in the isolation bay and the area has been cordoned off, he added. 

