Book accused school staff under POCSO: Former MLA
News

Book accused school staff under POCSO: Former MLA

December 2, 2023

Beechanahalli: Former H.D. Kote MLA Beechanahalli Chikkanna has demanded for booking a case under Protection of Children from Sexual  Offences (POCSO) Act against the Head Master (HM) and the Attender of Government High School, Beechanahalli, H.D. Kote taluk, for allegedly misbehaving with the girl students during  educational tour.

Chikkanna, who also met the students and their parents after learning about the shameful incident, contacted BEO Maraiah over phone and demanded for immediate action after conducting a detailed enquiry into the incident.

“If there is any failure to take action, I myself will stage protest along with the students and parents by locking the school,” warned Chikkanna.

In his reply, BEO told Chikkanna, “DDPI has already taken action on the basis of a detailed report after enquiry.”

Chikkanna, who felt disturbed over the incident, said: “The school was built during my tenure and had earned fame as a best school in the State, without any black mark so far. The misbehaviour of the HM and the Attender is a blot on the school and POCSO should be invoked against them.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching