Book accused school staff under POCSO: Former MLA

December 2, 2023

Beechanahalli: Former H.D. Kote MLA Beechanahalli Chikkanna has demanded for booking a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the Head Master (HM) and the Attender of Government High School, Beechanahalli, H.D. Kote taluk, for allegedly misbehaving with the girl students during educational tour.

Chikkanna, who also met the students and their parents after learning about the shameful incident, contacted BEO Maraiah over phone and demanded for immediate action after conducting a detailed enquiry into the incident.

“If there is any failure to take action, I myself will stage protest along with the students and parents by locking the school,” warned Chikkanna.

In his reply, BEO told Chikkanna, “DDPI has already taken action on the basis of a detailed report after enquiry.”

Chikkanna, who felt disturbed over the incident, said: “The school was built during my tenure and had earned fame as a best school in the State, without any black mark so far. The misbehaviour of the HM and the Attender is a blot on the school and POCSO should be invoked against them.”