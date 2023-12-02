Panel discussions, research papers mark ‘My City Governance Conclave’

December 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Under the auspices of the Youth for Governance Fellowship-2023, Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM), in collaboration with Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA), New Delhi, Hanns Seidel Foundation India and School of Public Health, JSS Medical College, Mysuru, organised the ‘My City Governance Conclave-2023’ at JSS Medical College in city on Nov. 28.

The conclave comprised panel discussions, research presentations and poster displays by youths. N.R. Group Partner and Chairman of GRAAM Arjun Ranga, Founder and Managing Director, GSS Project and Yoga practitioner Srihari Dwarkanath and Principal of JSS Medical College Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa inaugurated the event.

Programme Manager, Hanns Seidel Foundation India, Rahul Khera and Executive Director of GRAAM Dr. Basavaraju R. Shreshta were present.

In his introductory note, Dr. Basavaraju Shreshta highlighted a three-point mantra for the flourishing of ‘people’s polity,’ emphasising the importance of controlling administrative powers, fostering accountability and encouraging citizen participation.

Acknowledging the impracticality of enforcing participation by law, he advocated for continuous nudging to ensure citizen engagement. He also discussed the low youth participation in governance in Karnataka.

Arjun Ranga spoke about driving social change through ethical business practices and encouraged youths to leverage the present positive governance ecosystem for building social enterprises.

Srihari Dwarakanath shared insights into challenges, issues, and nuances of public leadership and communication, highlighting the Swachh Mysuru campaign and expressed confidence in the capabilities of youth as social leaders capable of shaping their own future and contributing to society’s betterment.

Director of PRIA Academy Dr. Kaustav Kanti Bandopadhyay, Rahul Khera, Dr. Basavanagowdappa also spoke. Rithanya Pratheeksha proposed a vote of thanks.

The second session featured research presentations by Youth for Governance Fellows on various governance subjects connected with the city of Mysuru.

The research topics included the study on mental health and health-seeking behaviour among people living in urban slums, an observational study of selected Anganwadi in city, an assessment of social welfare schemes provided by Mysuru City Corporation to persons with physical disabilities, and a study of citizen engagement in local governance in Mysuru. The session was followed by valedictory ceremony, presided over by Satish Chandra, Administrative Officer at JSS Medical College.

As part of the conclave, a poster presentation competition was held on the theme “My City My Vision My Contribution.”

Students from various educational institutions participated, presenting their visions through posters. The top three posters were awarded during the valedictory session.