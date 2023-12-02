Columnist G.L. Tripurantaka is ‘Rayabhaari Kannada Lekhaka’

December 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: G.L. Tripurantaka, ‘Mysuru Mithra’ columnist, was conferred ‘Rayabhaari Kannada Lekhaka’ award while writer Lakshmi Satish was conferred with ‘Rayabhaari Praani Daya’ award at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by Mysore Ambassador Lions Club at a private hotel here recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripurantaka said “Though we may learn many languages for livelihood, Kannada should be the language of our heart. We are tending to forget our mother-tongue because of love for other languages. Children can best understand mother-tongue more than any other language.”

Stressing on the need for imparting primary education to children in their mother-tongue, he cited numerous examples where international-level achievers have had their primary education in Kannada medium. Asserting that those who get primary education in their mother-tongue will learn 10 other languages, he said that ‘Rajyotsava must not be restricted to just November but should be celebrated as Nityotsava, everyday’.

Continuing, he said though Europeans do not worship rivers, they keep them clean. But in India we worship rivers Ganga, Tunga, Cauvery, Kapila and at the same time we pollute them by throwing all types of wastes into them. Coming under the words of some soothsayers, we are also throwing our inner wears into rivers which is worse. The influence of other cultures on this land has deprived us from understanding the richness of the motherland, he bemoaned.

C.R. Dinesh, Secretary, K.T. Vishnu, Treasurer, P.B. Karunakar, P. Puttaswamy and others were present.