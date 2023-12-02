HM, Attender ‘misbehave’ with girl students on tour

December 2, 2023

Students of Govt. High School, Beechanahalli, H.D. Kote taluk ‘suffer’ at the hands of Head Master, Attender; Angry parents manhandle accused duo on returning from trip; HM goes on unauthorised leave, while another attempts suicide

Beechanahalli: In a disturbing incident, a school Head Master (HM) and Attender allegedly misbehaved with girl students during educational tour. As the students brought this to the notice of their parents, the peeved relatives roughed up both the HM and the Attender, following which the HM has gone absconding with unauthorised leave, while the latter staff attempted suicide by consuming overdose of tablets.

Naganna, HM of Government High School, Beechanahalli, H.D. Kote taluk in the district and Ramesh, the Attender, are those accused of misbehaviour, putting Department of School Education and Literacy in an embarrassing position.

On Nov. 20, 2023, total 50 students, including 30 girls and 20 boys of grades eight, nine and 10, were taken on a tour to Murdeshwar, Gokarna, Yana and Jog Falls, in a bus. Apart from the accused Naganna and Ramesh, teachers Channanayaka, Raghu, Vatsalya and Kokila also accompanied the students.

Naganna, who was already drunk, misbehaved with the students in an objectionable manner throughout the journey.

Upon reaching Murdeshwar, the girl students were playing in the beach, when the accused duo misbehaved, by hugging the students and splashing water at them. However, the students had no other way than bearing their acts till they shared their ordeal with other teachers, during the return journey. The teachers, who consoled the students, advised them to inform their parents.

After returning from the trip, the students told their parents about inappropriate behaviour of the HM and the Attender.

Seething in anger, parents went to school on Monday (Nov. 27) and questioned the HM for harassing their wards, but the latter replied carelessly, without showing any remorse.

He also questioned the parents authority to ask him, only to incite them, resulting in a wordy duel among them.

Enraged parents manhandled the HM, with other teachers being mute spectators. The Attender, co-accused in the case who came to the HM’s rescue, also had to taste the wrath of the parents who bashed him.

Meanwhile, when the situation was returning to normal, the HM vacated the spot without leaving any trace, but applied for leave in his chamber, before fleeing away. The Attender also made good his escape later.

After sometime, Attender Ramesh attempted to kill self by consuming an overdose of sleeping tablets and has been admitted to the Government Hospital at H.D. Kote for treatment while HM Naganna continues to remain absconding without attending to any phone calls.

Notice to Head Master, suspension for Attender

Following a report, DDPI H.K. Pandu has served a notice to Head Master (HM) Naganna of Government High School, Beechanahalli, H.D. Kote taluk and ordered for the suspension of Attender Ramesh of the same school.

Pandu said: “Maraiah, Block Education Officer (BEO) of H.D. Kote taluk, had submitted a report about the incident on the basis of the statements of teachers, students and parents, about the objectionable behaviour of the two during the educational tour. It is unacceptable on the part of the HM, who holds a responsible position, to misbehave with the girl students during the trip and also going on an unauthorised leave without bringing it to anybody’s notice. A notice has also been served on the HM to submit a report on the tour, the incidents that took place and also about abstaining from duty.”

“If he (HM) fails to reply to the notice, disciplinary action will be recommended against him by writing to the Commissioner of School Education and Literacy Department . The notice with my signature has been given to BEO Maraiah who will issue it to the HM in question,” added DDPI Pandu.