Booze Up! Liquor sales up despite just 4-hour shopping window

June 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite just 4-hour business (6 am – 10 am) during lockdown in Mysuru, the Excise Department has managed to increase sales by 10 to 15 percent.

The short purchase window period has not deterred anyone from purchasing their favourite booze. Even the Government does not seem to be feeling much of a pinch as regards revenue from liquor sales. Excise officials are happy to record a 15 percent increase in sales from March till date.

Speaking to Star of Mysore today, Excise Dy.SP of Mysuru Sub-Division M. Mahadev said that when compared to last year’s total lockdown in March and the brief unlock period till June second week, Mysuru registered a 10 – 15 percent increase in liquor sales including beer and Indian Made Liquor.

“But when we compare these statistics with 2019 March-June, there is a dip of 20 to 25 percent sales in Mysuru. One of the main reasons for this is because liquor is not served in bars and restaurants or pubs due to lockdown. However, sales have not been affected much as takeaway has increased,” he added.

State-wide, the Department raked in Rs. 4,500 crore in revenue from April 1 to June 15, which is 10 percent more than on normal days for that period. During 2020-2021, the targeted Excise revenue was Rs. 22,700 crore, which was achieved despite a 45-day strict lockdown and this year, the target is Rs. 24,580 crore.