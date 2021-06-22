Swimming pool construction at DC Bungalow: RC submits probe report; says pool of no public interest

June 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Regional Commissioner (RC) Dr. G.C. Prakash, who was tasked by the State Government to conduct an inquiry into the construction of a swimming pool and the indoor gymnasium in the premises of the official residence of the DC, has submitted his report to the State Government.

The undated report that was accessible to the media this morning stated that the swimming pool and the gymnasium built inside ‘Jala Sannidhi’ does not have any public interest. “After scrutinising documents related to the constructions, it has come to light that an estimate of Rs. 32,55,131.49 has been made to construct the swimming pool and the estimate has not been approved by technical committee or the Public Works Department,” the officer has stated.

Further, the pool has been constructed without prior administrative approval and there is no executive order that is related to the construction and there are no documents to prove the official understanding between any departments, the RC stated.

No prior approval

“As per the gazette notification of Urban Development Department of 21-04-2020, all works that have to be undertaken at heritage sites have to carry approval from Heritage Conservation Committee and such works must be bound by Heritage Regulations. But in this case, no such approvals have been taken. Also, the swimming pool that has been constructed inside the DC’s residence will be of no use to any public,” Dr. Prakash has stated.

Other main points mentioned by the RC are: The swimming pool has been constructed by Nirmithi Kendra and prior approval has not been taken after placing the proposal before any meeting. Approvals have been obtained only by Nirmithi Kendra Director and the DC. The proposal of renovating the DC’s residence has been placed before the annual general body meeting of the Nirmithi Kendra on 02-03-2021 and funds have been cleared after the pool has been constructed, the RC observed.

As per the initial proposal made by Nirmithi Kendra, Rs. 32,55,131 was allotted for the pool and Rs. 28,72,212 has been spent and the works were undertaken from 30-12-2020 till 26-02-2021, the officer noted.

“It has come to light that instead of constructing the swimming pool at places (Govt. land or at Taluk headquarters) that are easily accessible to public, the pool has been constructed inside the official residence of the DC without the approval from the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums,” the RC has stated in his report.