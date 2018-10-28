Nature lovers from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kodagu take part

Mysuru: Over a hundred nature lovers, environmentalist, joggers and walkers took part in the Botanical Walk at Kukkarahalli Lake here this morning.

The walk was organised by Mysore Nature organization to mark the 76th birth anniversary of late K.B. Sadananda, a naturalist, who had inspired scores of children, academicians and naturalists in Mysuru by educating them about the flora and fauna at Kukkarahalli Lake and about the Western Ghat region.

K.B. Sadananda was also associated with Kannada Encyclopaedia of the University of Mysore.

The participants at the Botanical Walk, which began at 7 am and concluded at 10 am, were introduced to different species of plants and trees at Kukkarahalli Lake. They were also educated on identifying rare species of plants and trees in the Lake and about their medicinal properties.

There are a few rare species of plants available in the Lake which include Amoora Rohituka; Gloriosa (glory lily), Pterocarpus marsupium (honne), Red Sanders (rakta chandana), Dalbergia latifolia etc. The Mysore University campus and the Lake has over 430 species of plants from over 85 families. A. Shivaprakash, a member of Mysore Nature, said that the objective of the Walk was to make people aware of the plants in the Lake. This indirectly helps in creating awareness among the public and also help in conserving and preserving the plants, he added.

Dr. K. Sampath Kumar, an eminent field Biologist and Biology lecturer at a Government PU College in Davanagere, led the Botanical Walk, giving important information to the participants about the Botanical names of the plants, usage aspects and medicinal properties.

Mysore Nature members, naturalists B. Vijaya, Tanuja, Shailajesh, Chandan, Pavan, Sahana and other regular walkers and joggers took part in the event.