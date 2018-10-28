Congress bags Mysuru APMC President post

Mysuru: The Congress won the prestigious APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) President post defeating the JD(S) in a keenly contested polls that took place at the APMC yard at Bandipalya on Mysuru-Nanjangud road yesterday.

K. Prabhuswamy of the Congress was declared the President by lottery after both he and JD(S) candidate S. Siddegowda were tied at eight votes each. The JD(S) settled for the Vice-President post, with its candidate Javarappa defeating Savithramma of the Congress. Javarappa, A AHINDA leader, is said to be a strong follower of District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah reportedly played an instrumental role in ensuring that a Congress member secured the plum position, according to sources.

Although the JD(S) had a simple majority in the APMC, one of its members cross voted to hand the President’s post to the Congress. As both the Congress and JD(S) candidates secured eight votes, the post was decided by a lottery, which went in favour of the Congress candidate Prabhuswamy. Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu was the Returning Officer. Soon after the declaration of the result, an elated Prabhuswamy credited former CM Siddharamaiah and former MUDA Chairman D. Dhruvakumar for his victory.

Pointing out that he would also like to thank rebel JD(S) leader K. Harish Gowda for the win, Prabhuswamy said that the APMC election proves that the Congress remains a force to be reckoned with in Chamundeshwari and Varuna assembly constituencies.

On the other hand, defeated JD(S) candidate S. Siddegowda noted that this election was an inversion of the previous APMC poll result. ‘In the last APMC election, the JD(S) had managed to secure the prestigious President’s post despite Congress being the largest party. But this time, despite the efforts of District Minister GTD, we could not win’, Siddegowda said.

The Congress and the JD(S) which have an alliance at the State-level had locked horns to take control of Mysuru APMC.