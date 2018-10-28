Forgery case: Former Mayor’s appeal dismissed

Mysuru: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court yesterday upheld the verdict pronounced by First Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in a forgery case against former Mayor and Advocate R.G. Narasimha Iyengar.

In May this year, the First Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court had sentenced Narasimha Iyengar to one year simple imprisonment and had imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 in the forgery case. Iyengar had gone on appeal at Second Additional District and Sessions Court after the lower Court verdict.

Upholding the judgement of the lower Court, Judge Vijayakumar M. Anandashetty quashed the appeal filed by Narasimha Iyengar and has recommended the Bar Council to take disciplinary action against Narasimha Iyengar and prosecution witness Advocate Chidambaram.

The Court also ordered that the documents and the judgement copies be sent immediately to the lower Court for appropriate action. Senior Public Prosecutor Anand Kumar had argued for the State in the Court.

Following the verdict at the Second Additional District and Sessions Court, the First CJM will carry out further legal proceedings against Narasimha Iyengar.

Case history

Iyengar, who was the advocate for complainant M.B. Parvathi (Tiny Bidappa), had filed a case against Allahabad Bank in 1993 at the Consumer Court for an unexplained withdrawal of money towards loan account.

The Court, after hearing the case in 2006, had given the judgement in favour of Parvathi and had ordered the Bank to give two cheques for Rs.84,600 and Rs.500 respectively to the Court.

In the meantime, Iyengar forged the signature of Parvathi and had transferred the amount to his account following which Parvathi had filed a complaint in 2008.

Following a Police complaint, the cheques and other related documents were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) which in its report dated July 1, 2009 had stated that signature and writing, behind the cheque were forged. Based on the FSL report, the Police had submitted a chargesheet against Iyengar.

Following this, the First CJM Court convicted Advocate Iyengar. Judge Yashwanth Kumar, who held the Advocate guilty of the crime, sentenced him to one year simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs.10,000 and an additional two months imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

‘I never gave up my fight’

Reacting to the upholding of the verdict by the Second Additional District and Sessions Court, M.B. Parvathi said that she would pray that her case will set the standards for legal fraternity while serving the victims of corruption.

“This man had robbed the amount (initially cheated by the bank) which I fought against Allahabad Bank for 15 years in Consumer Forums of Mysore, Bangalore and New Delhi. It is next to impossible for a widowed farmer to fight to that extent,” she said.

“I never gave up my fight and in 1993, when my Bank loan was overdue and with no income sources for repayments, my only son Kishore Bidappa, an Automobile Engineer, left me all alone at my remote farm and worked in the Middle East to clear the Bank loan. Even this disputed amount was paid to the last pie,” she added.