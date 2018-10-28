“I have always been emotional,” says CM H.D. Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: “I have always been an emotional person, right from my childhood and that is the only way I know to react,” said Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK).

He was addressing the media after he came out of the Passing Out Parade at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Nazarbad yesterday and was reacting to a question about his emotional outburst in Mandya on Friday.

He said that just because he is not enjoy good health he is not the person to sit quiet. To another question on the allegations that the coffers of the State were empty, he said that the finances of the State were in healthy condition and there was no cause for worry.

On loan waiver, he said that it cannot be waived at one go and asked former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to wait for 15 more days to see for himself whether it will be done or not.

Reacting strongly to the allegation of Yogeshwar that the CM was fighting elections with transfer money, Kumaraswamy caustically asked, “Who is this Yogeshwar?”

“Yogeshwar had grown in politics cheating. He does not have a moral right to speak against me. I have given jobs on merit in Vidhana Soudha and not taken money from anyone to give jobs. I am prepared for an open challenge on this issue,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that he would canvas for Ugrappa in Ballari. “I will participate in the 103 Probationary Tahsildars send off function in Mysuru on Oct.31 and then leave for Ballari to campaign and even H.D. Deve Gowda will be campaigning there,” he said.

Asked about MeToo, he said that he did not know anything about it. “Don’t I have any other better work to do.?” he asked the media and everyone burst into laughter.

On the allegations that Vidhana Soudha doors were closed to discuss about mid-term elections, he said that the closed door meeting was about giving support price to farmers for corn and regarding the development of Karnataka Milk Federation and dairy products and it had nothing to do with politics.

Regarding load-shedding, he said that there was no load-shedding and between 5 pm and 10 pm, 8,600 MW power was required. There was also shortage of coal. Even in spite of this problem, there was 24-hour power supply. The farmers were also getting power under Niranthara Jyothi scheme.