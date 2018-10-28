Arogya Karnataka rolls out in Mysuru district

2,922 people avail benefits; Patients can get treatment after producing Ration Card or Aadhaar Card; Health Cards not mandatory

Mysuru: As many as 2,922 people of the district had availed benefits after the implementation of Arogya Karnataka Universal Health Coverage scheme from June this year till Oct.20.

They underwent treatment for all secondary, tertiary ailments including life-threatening diseases and emergency care such as heart, kidney, cancer, fracture and various complicated surgeries. The much touted Arogya Karnataka scheme has been launched after merging several health schemes like ‘Vajpayee Arogyashree’, ‘Yeshasvini Scheme’, ‘Rajiv Arogya Bhagya Scheme’, ‘Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana’, ‘Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram’, ‘Mukhyamantri Santwana Harish Scheme’, ‘Indira Suraksha Yojane’ and Cochlear Implant Scheme, etc.

ArKID card distribution under progress

Speaking to SOM, Regional Consultant, Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. H.S. Prasad said the Trust has taken up the initial phase distribution of Arogya Karnataka Health Identification Cards (ArKID) at T. Narasipur Government General Hospital. So far, the Trust generated & distributed more than 15,000 cards in T. Narasipur taluk.

The Government has distributed cards at 10 identified hospitals across the State including T. Narasipur Government Hospital. Measures have been chalked out for distribution of cards in all taluk Government-run hospitals in all 30 districts of the State in the coming days, he said

The process of distribution of cards will be intensified across the district once the government deploys adequate manpower, supplies computers and other facilities. The card will be generated based on the submission of Below Poverty Line (BPL) card and Aadhaar card, said Prasad.

BPL card holders can avail free treatment from Rs.30,000 to Rs.1.50 lakh every year at all recognised Government and private hospitals. The Trust will recommend the patients to private hospitals if there are no such facilities at Government hospitals. Suvarna Suraksha Trust will reimburse 30% of treatment cost to all Above Poverty Line (APL) card holders, he said.

ArKID card is not mandatory

Dr. Prasad said that people can avail free treatment under ‘Arogya Karnataka Scheme’ at all Government hospitals after submission of photocopies of Aadhaar card and ration cards as government had modified this scheme recently.

As per modified rules, ArKID card is not mandatory. However, the Trust will generate and distribute the card if any one approaches seeking the Universal Health Card. He said that Trust had identified 38 Government and Private Hospitals for patients to avail secondary, tertiary and emergency care treatments in Mysuru district.

Following are some of the Private Hospitals identified by the Trust: Narayana Hrudayalaya, Jayadeva Heart Care and Research Centre, Cauvery Hospital, Sigma Hospital, Apollo Hospital, CSI Holdsworth Mission Hospital, Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital, Brindavan Hospital and Bharath Cancer Hospital.

K.R. Hospital has emerged as third top most Government Hospital for tertiary and secondary treatment care to over 1,086 patients under Arogya Karnataka Scheme after Kidwai Institute of Oncology and Jayadeva Heart Care Hospital in Bengaluru.

Permission must

He said the patients, who want to take benefits of the scheme, must seek permission from the District Hospital authorities in case they want to avail treatment at private hospital for secondary and tertiary health problems.

Over 407 diseases have been identified under secondary health problems and 306 under tertiary health problems including kidney, heart, cancer, and other ailments.

However, he clarified that there is no need to seek prior permission in emergency cases like accident, burn injuries, cardiac arrest and life-threatening diseases.

