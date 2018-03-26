Brahmana Yuva Vedike fetes Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma

Mysuru: Mysuru Brahmana Yuva Vedike felicitated Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma of Shashwathi Dharmika Kriya Samithi in city recently who has been selected for the Karnataka State Dharmika Parishat constituted by the Government for the development of HHindu templesand religious organisations in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma opined that justice, harmony and peace can be assured in society only through works of ‘Dharma.’ He added that temples in rural areas will be developed.

He contended that the concept of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan should be implemented in villages to do justice to the Mission.

Brahmana Yuva Vedike Vice-President Guruprasad, General Secretary Vikram Iyengar, Organising Secretary Ajay Shastri and others were present during the programme.