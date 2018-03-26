Brahmana Yuva Vedike fetes Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma
Mysuru:  Mysuru Brahmana Yuva Vedike felicitated Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma of Shashwathi Dharmika Kriya Samithi in city recently who has been selected for the Karnataka State Dharmika Parishat constituted by the Government for the development of HHindu templesand religious organisations in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma opined that justice, harmony and peace can be assured in society only through works of ‘Dharma.’ He added that temples in rural areas will be developed.

He contended that the concept of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan should be implemented in villages to do justice to the Mission.

Brahmana Yuva Vedike Vice-President Guruprasad, General Secretary Vikram Iyengar, Organising Secretary Ajay Shastri and others were present during the programme.

March 26, 2018

  1. Giri Gowda says:
    March 26, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    My personal opinion is economical backwardness among Brahmin community in the country is huge.. I feel State and Central Governments should stop persecuting them in the name of delivering Pseudo Social Justice to the society.. The values and uniqueness of community should also be preserved.. Govts. should really give some sort of reservations in education and Jobs to the poor in the community..

