Brain dead youth’s organs donated to save 5 lives

January 22, 2022

City Traffic Police creates ‘Green Corridor’ from Apollo BGS Hospitals to Mandakalli Airport for urgent heart transfer to MGM Healthcare, Chennai

Mysore/Mysuru: Darshan, aged 24, was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on Jan. 18, 2022 at 9.27 pm from Gopala Gowda Hospital, Mysuru, in a critical condition. Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct. He was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care. Darshan was kept on life support for two days while he was in a very critical state. On the third day (Jan. 21) at 4 am he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the Hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals, which is now a Licensed Centre for Multiorgan Transplant (OTC).

Darshan was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol and the deceased patient’s father came forward to donate his organs.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process by the organ recipients waiting list. At around 2.45 pm yesterday Darshan’s organs (Heart, Lungs, 2 Kidneys, 1 Liver and Corneas) were harvested at Apollo BGS Hospitals. The organs donated are as follows:

1. Heart — MGM Healthcare, Chennai (airlifted from Mandakalli Airport, Mysuru, for Urgent Heart Transplant); 2. One Kidney and Liver — Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru; 3. One kidney — Aster CMI, Bengaluru; 4. Corneas — JSS Hospital Eye Bank, Mysuru.

Apollo BGS Hospitals is the Licensed Centre for Multiorgan Transplants in Mysuru. Apollo BGS Hospitals has thanked the family of the deceased for coming forward for this noble cause in promoting organ donation and also the Mysuru City Traffic Police and Airport KSISF Police for extending their support in creating the ‘Green Corridor’ from Apollo BGS Hospitals to Mandakalli Airport, Mysuru, for urgent heart transfer to MGM Healthcare, Chennai, according to a press release from N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.