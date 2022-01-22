Weekend curfew lifted

January 22, 2022

Night curfew to continue from 10 pm to 5 am; Schools to reopen except in Bengaluru

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Revenue Minister R. Ashok yesterday announced the lifting of weekend curfew with immediate effect. However, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19. The decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) members and senior health officials at the CM’s home-office ‘Krishna’ yesterday afternoon.

The decision was made after considering future consequences of the third wave and its impact on health infrastructure, Ashok said. The Government also took cognizance of the action taken so far by the Government to fight the pandemic and the current COVID-19 situation in the State, he said.

The order allows running of pubs, restaurants, clubs, hotels, bars and theatres with 50 percent seating capacity and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into these premises. Also, weddings and functions can be held by limiting guests to only 50 percent. Public meetings, rallies, protests, jatras (fairs) are banned.

Experts are expecting a rise in COVID cases in the State in the next few weeks. In Mysuru, COVID positive cases may reach to 2,246 at 30 percent peak size on Jan. 25, 4,561 at 60 percent on Jan. 28 and 6,947 at 100 percent peak size on Feb. 2.

It may be recalled that in an earlier order, the Government had imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am daily and weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Schools to reopen, but not in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said that the Government has decided to reopen schools and colleges in all districts, barring Bengaluru. The decision applies only to State-run and State-aided schools.

He further said that in the case of about seven students testing positive on school campuses, that school will remain closed for three days.

“We are considering one school as a unit. Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officers and Tahsildars will take a call on closure of schools in other parts of the State. If fewer COVID-19 cases are reported in schools, that particular school will be closed for three days and if the numbers are more, the school will be closed for seven days. As far as Bengaluru is concerned, since the positivity rate is higher, the decision on reopening of schools will be made on Jan. 29. However, the positivity rate among children in the age group of 6 to 15 years is less in the State,” he said.

FKCCI appeals Government to start night curfew from 11.30 pm

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has appealed the State Government to review the commencement of the night curfew timings.

The FKCCI has appealed the Chief Minister to change the commencement of the night curfew timings from the earlier 10 pm to 11.30 pm as it would benefit many segments, said FKCCI President I.S. Prasad.