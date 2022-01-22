DC orders re-opening of Schools from Jan. 24

January 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh announced that Schools (classes 1 to 10) will be allowed to open across the State, barring Bengaluru, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has ordered re-opening of Schools from Jan.24.

In an order dated Jan.22, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner said that all Government, aided and unaided Schools that run Primary and High School classes, that were shut down recently following the outbreak of the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, can re-open from Monday for physical classes, by strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following all Government protocols.