DC orders re-opening of Schools from Jan. 24
News, Top Stories

January 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh announced that Schools (classes 1 to 10) will be allowed to open across the State, barring Bengaluru, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham has ordered re-opening of Schools from Jan.24.

In an order dated Jan.22, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner said that all Government, aided and unaided Schools that run Primary and High School classes, that were shut down recently following the outbreak of the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, can re-open from Monday for physical classes, by strictly  adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following all  Government protocols.

  1. PS says:
    January 22, 2022 at 11:28 pm

    What is the hurry here when Mysore has logged 4000+ cases today. Kids have now gotten adjusted to online school and let continue for couple of more weeks. Do not take unscientific decisions. As parents we are concerned about sending kids to school as the current situation is very bad. Please take wise decision. – Concerned parent

