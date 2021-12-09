Bribe for surgery: Virajpet General Hospital CMO trapped by ACB
December 9, 2021

Caption: The Kodagu ACB team at Virajpet General Hospital today.

Virajpet, Dec. 9 (Manjunath& KS)- The Kodagu Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Police have arrested Virajpet General Hospital Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Vishwanath Cimpi while accepting bribe for performing surgery.

Surya, a patient suffering from appendicitis, had visited the hospital and consulted Dr. Vishwanath, who advised him to undergo surgery and had demanded Rs. 5,000 from him.

Prior to the surgery, which was performed about 2 days ago, Rs. 3,000 was reportedly paid to Dr. Vishwanath through Google Pay and the remaining Rs. 2,000 was to be paid at the time of removing stitches today.

Meanwhile, patient Surya’s wife Lalitha, with the help of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists had lodged a complaint with Kodagu ACB Police, who had registered a case.

Today, when patient Surya was handing over Rs. 2,000 cash to Dr. Vishwanath, the ACB Police led by Dy.SP Krishnamurthy raided the spot and caught Dr. Vishwanath red-handed.

Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Kumar, Harish and staff took part in the operation.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Bribe for surgery: Virajpet General Hospital CMO trapped by ACB”

  1. boregowda says:
    December 9, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    Is this news??? Bribery is an accepted fact in one’s mundane life. Lancha is the lubricant that keeps the wheel moving.

    Reply

