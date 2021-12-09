Gen. Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Centre orders Tri-Service inquiry

December 9, 2021

New Delhi, Dec. 9 (Agencies)- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh this morning briefed the Parliament on the Army helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that left Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others dead.

The Defence Minister extended his condolences to the families of those who died. The Parliament also observed silence in honour of the departed souls.

The Government has ordered a Tri-Service inquiry regarding the incident and it will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

“The CDS will be cremated with full Military honours. I, on behalf of the august House, pay homage to the deceased persons and express condolences to the bereaved families,” Singh said.

The only survivor is Group Captain Varun Singh, who is being treated for severe burns at the Military Hospital in Wellington. According to Rajnath Singh, he is on life support.

Cremation of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika will be performed tomorrow (Dec. 10) in Delhi Cantonment. Their mortal remains are expected to reach Delhi by a military plane from Coimbatore.

The bodies would be brought to the CDS’ residence where people would be allowed to pay their last respect from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamaraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

Today, news agencies shared a video showing the final moments of the Mi-17 chopper before it crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. In the video shot by locals, a helicopter can be seen flying and then vanishing away in seconds.

General M.M. Naravane new CDS?

Meanwhile, sources said the Government is likely to soon announce a successor to the country’s first-ever CDS. Army Chief General M.M. Naravane is considered to be the frontrunner for the CDS post, with IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar having taken over the reins of their forces on Sept. 30 and Nov. 30, respectively.

Gen. Naravane is slated to retire in April next year. As per the amended military rules, a CDS can serve till the age of 65, while the three Service Chiefs have tenure till 62 or for three years, whichever is earlier.

“There is the on-going 19-month military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh. Then, there is the entire question of integrating the Army, Navy and IAF into theatre commands as well as ushering in the much-required synergy among them in terms of procurements, planning, logistics, training and doctrines,” said sources.

“Gen. Rawat had kicked off the entire process but his untimely demise has left the work unfinished,” sources added.

Gen. Rawat wore three hats: The CDS, the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and Secretary of the newly created Department of Military Affairs in the Defence Ministry.