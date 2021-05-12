Brihadeeswara temple: Nostalgic memories

May 12, 2021

Sir,

Reading Prof. A.V. Narasimha Murthy’s article about the magnificent Brihadeeswara temple at Thanjavur in Star of Mysore dated Apr.27, my memory went back to my native place (Thanjavur) where I stayed for 24 years. After marriage I came to Mysuru.

While I was there I used to go to the above temple every Thursday evening and other festival days. The walkable distance is only 10 minutes.

I wish to state here what everyone should see while visiting that temple. There are a series of very small holes in the stone behind the Sannidhi of Sri Subramanya Swamy. In that hole you can put a very small needle or Agarbathi stick. Even now I go to Thanjavur to have darshan of Lord Brihadeeswara and Prahannayaki Devi besides visiting other temples.

– S. Sundari, Seebaiah Road, Mysuru, 29.4.2021

