Improper wearing of face mask

May 12, 2021

Sir,

I duly endorse the view expressed by a reader, in this column under the heading ‘Irresponsible societal behaviour’ in SOM dated May 7.

One of the major reasons for steep hike in Covid cases recently is due to utter carelessness of people. Carelessness is manifested in improper wearing of the mask. While a section of people do not have the habit of wearing mask, even after repeated appeal by authorities concerned and punitive action by Police, large number of another section of people who do wear mask, but not in proper way.

It is a common sight that some of those who wear mask, are slipped below the nose or even much below the chin. Perhaps the above two sections of people are the real culprits in spreading the pandemic. It is unfortunate that even some of the educated are also found violating the guidelines.

Under the circumstances, alongside lockdown, proper wearing of mask will go a long way in preventing spreading of disease. Who knows lockdown would not have been necessary, if greater emphasis was given to this vital aspect. Even now it is not too late to make wide publicity through various media for proper wearing of mask.

– Hoddetty Damodar, Vijayanagar III Stage, 8.5.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]