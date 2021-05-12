The odd age problem 44-45

May 12, 2021

Registered beneficiary denied vaccination at two centres

Sir,

On the evening of May 10, 2021, my son opened CoWIN portal to book an appointment for COVID vaccination. He got a slot and a confirmation SMS with reference ID 67706842826120 telling him to proceed to the Railway Hospital on May 11 between 3 pm – 5 pm for his first dose of vaccination.

My son was born on June 11,1976 which means while he is 44-years-old he will turn 45-years-old on June 11, 2021. This has led to confusion, does he come under 45+ category or 18-44 category?

On the said day, May 11, he went to the Railway Hospital at 3 pm where the person on duty informed him that they were only giving the second dose of the vaccination and not the first dose. He was also informed that they were giving the second dose for people above the 45+ category.

When he showed the SMS confirmation he had received through CoWIN website, the person on duty told him to visit the District Hospital and try there.

Following the instruction, my son then went to the District Hospital on KRS Road, hoping to get his first dose.

After waiting for a while, he was told by one of the Healthcare workers that they were administering the first dose only to those who are aged between 18 and 44 years. And since he is more than 44 years he does not qualify. So, he had to return home.

Now the question is, when CoWIN Headquarters has authorised him to take the first dose of vaccination, how could the Railway Hospital decline it?

Secondly, if the differentiation with the age groups 18 – 44 and 45+ is the standard, what happens to the people who have completed 44 years and not completed 45? Where do they stand? I request the District authorities concerned to explain this riddle for the benefit of people like us.

– A.V. Kumar, Brindavan Extension, 12.5.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]