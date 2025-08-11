 ‘Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Show’ begins at Joyalukkas
August 11, 2025

Mysuru, Aug. 11- The prestigious ‘Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Show’ launched by Joyalukkas on Aug.9 is set to dazzle Mysuru.

Known for its elegance and artistry, this exclusive expo offers jewellery lovers a rare chance to explore limited-edition diamond and precious jewellery collections, crafted for those with refined taste.

From statement bridal sets to contemporary everyday sparkle, the show features pieces that marry timeless tradition with modern aesthetics. Every design is a masterpiece, available only for a limited time during the show.

Dr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said, “Mysuru has always been a major hub for fine jewellery. With the Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Show, we’ve brought together a collection that speaks to that refined sense of beauty and craftsmanship. This exhibition celebrates individuality, elegance, and emotion.”

As part of the exclusive launch offer, customers will receive a complimentary 1-gram gold coin with every diamond jewellery purchase of  Rs. 1 lakh and above during the exhibition period.

The show being held at the Joyalukkas Mysuru showroom will run for a limited time only, until Aug.24.

