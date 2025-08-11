Decennial anniversary held at Christ College

August 11, 2025

Mysuru: Christ College, Mysuru, celebrated its Decennial Anniversary alongside the official inauguration of the new academic year at the College auditorium in city recently.

President of St. Thomas Education Society Rev. Fr. Dr. Augustine, Principal Rev. Fr. Jinto Jose, Vice-Principal Rev. Fr. Rejo Jacob, Academic Coordinator W.S. Johnson and a student representative inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp.

The programme commenced with a brief history of Christ College, reflecting on its ten-year journey marked by notable milestones and success stories.

Promoting interfaith unity, Sister Pavithra of third year BA read verses from the Bible, Snehashree Hegde of second year BA read from the Bhagavad Gita and Isha Abran of third year B.Com read from the Quran, fostering spiritual harmony.

The highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of the 10th Year Emblem by Rev. Fr. Augustine, symbolising a decade of commitment to nurturing minds and building character.

In his presidential address, he lauded the dedication of both students and faculty in shaping the College’s legacy.

He also urged the Christ College community to remain steadfast amidst the challenges of a rapidly evolving educational landscape.