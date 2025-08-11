Decennial anniversary held at Christ College
News

Decennial anniversary held at Christ College

August 11, 2025

Mysuru: Christ College, Mysuru, celebrated its Decennial Anniversary alongside the official inauguration of the new academic year at the College auditorium in city recently.

President of St. Thomas Education Society Rev. Fr. Dr. Augustine, Principal Rev. Fr. Jinto Jose, Vice-Principal Rev. Fr. Rejo Jacob, Academic Coordinator W.S. Johnson and  a student representative inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp.

The programme commenced with a brief history of Christ College, reflecting on its ten-year journey marked by notable milestones and success stories.

Promoting interfaith unity, Sister Pavithra of third year BA read verses from the Bible, Snehashree Hegde of second year BA read from the Bhagavad Gita and Isha Abran of third year B.Com read from the Quran, fostering spiritual harmony.

The highlight of the celebration was the unveiling of the 10th Year Emblem by Rev. Fr. Augustine, symbolising a decade of commitment to nurturing minds and building character.

In his presidential address, he lauded the dedication of both students and faculty in shaping the College’s legacy.

He also urged the Christ College community to remain steadfast amidst the challenges of a rapidly evolving educational landscape.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching