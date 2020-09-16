Brindavan Gardens beckon tourists

September 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Brindavan Gardens in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam re-opened today and is all set to receive tourists after a gap of nearly six months.

The Dam was closed for visitors in March this year after the country-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 threat. Now, the gates of the Gardens are opened to welcome tourists but with strict guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry to check the spreading of pandemic.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officials this morning checked the precautionary measures at the main entry point.

Every tourist is allowed inside the Garden only after the mandatory thermal scanning and hand sanitiser.

Face mask is made mandatory and visitors will not be allowed to gather in groups near the Musical Fountain or in the sprawling Gardens. Strict safe distancing must be maintained inside the Gardens.

On an average, around 10,000 to 15,000 tourists (both domestic and international) would visit the KRS daily.

However, during Dasara festival, the number would touch around 25,000. Most of the tourists are from neighbouring Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Now, it is to be seen tourists turnout owing to Coronavirus.

Entry timing

The KRS Dam is open to public from 8 am to 8 pm from Mondays to Fridays; and from 8 am to 9 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and general holidays. The much-attractive Musical Fountain is operated for one hour from 7 pm; and for two hours on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Revenue loss

The monthly revenue to the CNNL was around Rs. 1 crore by way of entry fee, parking and toll fee. But, the revenue was zero in the last six months due to ban on the entry of tourists. The monthly expenditure comes around Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh which included electricity bill, maintenance of gardens and other installations.

The officials exerted pressure on the State Government to throw open the Brindavan Gardens unable to bear the expenses anymore. Even the rent from shops inside the Gardens was nil following the tourist ban.

The CNNL officials are optimistic of a steady flow of tourists to the KRS in the coming days.

Entry fee

Adults – Rs. 50 per head

Children – Rs. 10 per head

School students – Rs. 5 per head

Still Camera – Rs. 100

Toll fee (Downstream bridge)

Three-wheelers – Rs. 20 (two-way)

Taxi, light motor vehicle, car, jeep and other vehicles of capacity up to 10 passenger seats – Rs. 50

Swaraj Mazda, mini bus and other vehicles of seating capacity between 10 and 20 passenger seats – Rs. 70

Bus – Rs. 100

Lorry (6 wheels) – Rs.150

Lorry (10 wheels) – Rs. 200

Parking fees (from 8 am up to 45 minutes after the end of illumination)

Two wheelers – Rs.10

3-wheelers – Rs. 20

Taxi, light motor vehicle, car, jeep and other vehicles of capacity up to 10 passenger seats – Rs. 50

Swaraj Mazda, mini bus and other vehicles of seating capacity between 10 and 20 passenger seats – Rs. 70

Bus – Rs. 100.