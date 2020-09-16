Brindavan Gardens beckon tourists
Coronavirus Update, News

Brindavan Gardens beckon tourists

September 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Brindavan Gardens in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam re-opened today and is all set to receive tourists after a gap of nearly six months.

The Dam was closed for visitors in March this year after the country-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 threat. Now, the gates of the Gardens are opened to welcome tourists but with strict guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry to check the spreading of pandemic. 

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officials this morning checked the precautionary measures at the main entry point. 

Every tourist is allowed inside the Garden only after the mandatory thermal scanning and hand sanitiser. 

Face mask is made mandatory and visitors will not be allowed to gather in groups near the Musical Fountain or in the sprawling Gardens. Strict safe distancing must be maintained inside the Gardens. 

On an average, around 10,000 to 15,000 tourists (both domestic and international) would visit the KRS daily. 

However, during Dasara festival, the number would touch around 25,000. Most of the tourists are from neighbouring Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. Now, it is to be seen tourists turnout owing to Coronavirus.

Entry timing

 The KRS Dam is open to public from 8 am to 8 pm from Mondays to Fridays; and from 8 am to 9 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and general holidays. The much-attractive Musical Fountain is operated for one hour from 7 pm; and for two hours on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Revenue loss

The monthly revenue to the CNNL was around Rs. 1 crore by way of entry fee, parking and toll fee. But, the revenue was zero in the last six months due to ban on the entry of tourists. The monthly expenditure comes around Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh which included electricity bill, maintenance of gardens and other installations.

READ ALSO  800-bed Covid Care Centre at Chamundi Vihar Stadium

The officials exerted pressure on the State Government to throw open the Brindavan Gardens unable to bear the expenses anymore. Even the rent from shops inside the Gardens was nil following the tourist ban. 

The CNNL officials are optimistic of a steady flow of tourists to the KRS in the coming days.

Entry fee

Adults – Rs. 50 per head

Children – Rs. 10 per head

School students – Rs. 5 per head

Still Camera – Rs. 100

Toll fee (Downstream bridge)

Three-wheelers – Rs. 20 (two-way)

Taxi, light motor vehicle, car, jeep and other vehicles of capacity up to 10 passenger seats – Rs. 50

Swaraj  Mazda, mini bus and other vehicles of seating capacity between 10 and 20 passenger seats – Rs. 70

Bus – Rs. 100

Lorry (6 wheels) – Rs.150

Lorry (10 wheels) – Rs. 200  

Parking fees (from 8 am up to 45 minutes after the end of illumination)

Two wheelers – Rs.10

3-wheelers – Rs. 20

Taxi, light motor vehicle, car, jeep and other vehicles of capacity up to 10 passenger seats – Rs. 50

Swaraj Mazda, mini bus and other vehicles of seating capacity between 10 and 20 passenger seats – Rs. 70

Bus – Rs. 100.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching