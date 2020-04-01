All 14 COVID-19 patients shifted to District Hospital

April 1, 2020

Workers wear Personal Protective Equipment to cleanse Coronavirus Ward at K.R. Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: All the 14 patients of the District, who have been tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), are being treated at the New District Hospital on KRS Road (near PKTB Sanatorium) with doctors and other supporting medical staff taking care of them round-the-clock.

The new District Hospital has readied 150 beds, 50 beds in each of its three floors, exclusively for COVID-19 patients with an objective of meeting emergencies even as COVID -19 cases continue to rise in the State.

Out of the 14 COVID-19 patients, three of them who were tested positive earlier, were hitherto being treated at the COVID-19 Ward in K.R. Hospital while eleven others were directly admitted at the District Hospital. But last Monday, all the three were shifted to the District Hospital to ensure that all the 14 cases reported from the district are treated at one place.

With the new District Hospital becoming the centre for COVID-19 treatment, the hospital doctors are working round-the- clock in three shifts, with three peripheral doctors, two doctors from the Medicine Department of K.R. Hospital and four nursing staff, supported by four sweepers (ayahs) working in each shift.

The Anaesthesia Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out fumigation by spraying disinfectants at the corridors of the hospital on regular basis. The Hospital also has 16 other COVID-19 suspects who are currently under hospital quarantine and awaiting medical reports.

All the medical staff of the hospital are provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes a shoe cover, body gown, head gear, goggles, face mask, hand gloves and N-95 mask, according to District Surgeon Dr. Lakshman.

Apart from the new District Hospital, the AYUSH Hospital located close by too has been readied with 100 beds for meeting any medical emergencies. It may be mentioned here that the District Administration has already taken over B.M. Hospital on Hunsur road for the purpose.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 Ward in K.R. Hospital has now become empty after all the three patients who were being treated there have been shifted to new District Hospital on Monday.

K.R. Hospital authorities conducted wholesome sanitisation of the Ward as per medical protocol and the Ward will be used for other medical purposes soon. The Hospital staff on Monday carried out fumigation in three stages in and around the Ward, wearing safety gears.

First, the Ward was sprayed with Fluoride, followed by spraying of disinfectants and cleansing with sanitisers, according to Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Rajesh, who also said that the Ward will be used as a general ward from now on, where patients suffering from different ailments will be treated.

