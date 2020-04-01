Mysuru District among India’s 25 Coronavirus hotspots

April 1, 2020

Virus is still in the local transmission stage, says Union Government

Bengaluru: The Union Government has identified Mysuru among 25 hotspots highlighted with number of confirmed Coronavirus cases. The information has been tweeted by Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu this morning. Even Bengaluru Urban District figures in the list. Mysuru, with a total of 14 confirmed cases since the last 14 days, is in 21st position while Bengaluru Urban, with a total 33 confirmed cases so far and 23 confirmed cases since the last 14 days has been placed in seventh place.

Maharashtra (Mumbai) tops the list with 142 confirmed cases so far and 130 confirmed cases since the last 14 days.

Kerala’s Kasargod stands second with 107 confirmed cases so far and 103 confirmed cases since the last 14 days.

Hyderabad in Telangana stands third with 53 confirmed cases so far and 44 confirmed cases since the last 14 days.

The toppers

Mumbai, Kasargod, Hyderabad, Kannur, Pune, Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru Urban are the top seven cities with more than 30 cases each.

Andhra Pradesh reported 43 new cases overnight, tally in the State now rises to 87.

The report released by the Union Government says there are 1,397 confirmed Corona cases in India and cases in seven States (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu) are doubling faster than all India average.

Seven States where COVID-19 cases are growing fast are Delhi, J&K, Andhra, UP, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The 10 States that are contributing to more than 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in India are Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, J&K, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

The Government said then virus is still in the local transmission stage. Earlier in the day, the Government also denied “rumours and media reports” about an extension of the lockdown, saying it was “baseless”.

Doctor tests positive

Meanwhile, a Delhi Government-run hospital was shut down today after a doctor tested positive for Coronavirus. The doctor worked at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. The hospital building’s OPD, offices and labs have been shut and are being sanitized, say officials. Those who came in contact with the doctor are also being quarantined. The doctor may have contracted COVID-19 from relatives who had returned from the United Kingdom, said the hospital.