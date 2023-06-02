Brindavan Gardens open for tourists after brief closure

June 2, 2023

Srirangapatna: The famed Brindavan Gardens at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir that was closed due to heavy rain and strong winds on Monday afternoon, has reopened for tourists this morning.

Several trees were uprooted, leading to the temporary closure of the Gardens. As a safety precaution, the authorities evacuated the tourists and cleared the fallen trees and branches from the premises. Some trees were brought down by a hailstorm accompanied by strong winds.

The famous Brindavan Gardens has been experiencing a significant influx of visitors due to the ongoing summer vacations. Sunday witnessed a record number of tourists visiting the site. During the closure period, some visitors who were unaware of the Garden’s closure arrived at the site only to return disappointed.

On Wednesday, Mandya Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna conducted an inspection of Brindavan Gardens and discussed the damage with officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) and the Forest Department, urging them to expedite the removal of fallen trees and remove precariously hanging tree branches.

Additionally, Srirangapatna MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda visited the KRS Dam site and instructed officials to clear any weak or dangerously hanging tree branches before reopening the area to tourists, in order to prevent further damage. This morning, CNNL Mandya Circle Executive Engineer Anand confirmed that the Gardens has been opened after clearing the mess.